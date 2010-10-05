Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Monday, 'Event' Dips

ABC won Monday night with an overall 3.9/10 among adults 18-49, despite Dancing With the Stars falling 10% from last week to a 4.3/11. Thanks in part to some DWTS overrun, Castle rose 7% to a 3.0/8 with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m.

CBS placed second with an overall 3.6/9, though How I Met Your Mother, Rules of Engagement and Two and a Half Men all saw moderate declines with adults 18-49. Mike & Molly enjoyed a small gain, up a notch from last week to 3.8/9 with key adults. Hawaii Five-0 fell flat compared to last Monday.

Fox came in third for the night with a 3.0/8 with adults 18-49. Its Lie to Me premiere at 8 p.m., which replaced freshman series Lone Star after it was pulled from the schedule last week, earned a modest 2.2/5, That was nonetheless up 22% from its summer average, and up over 100% from last week's Lone Star 1.0 rating. House was up a notch from last week with a 3.9/11 among adults 18-49 and and 10.53 million viewers.

NBC took a sluggish fourth place with an overall 2.0/5 with key adults. Chuck's 1.9/5 was on par with last week, while The Event followed with another drop from last week, down 17% to a 2.4/6 among the key adults demo and 33% from its premiere. The low lead-in was little help to Chase, which fell almost 20% from last week with adults 18-49 to a 1.7/5 and 5.83 million viewers.

On the CW, Gossip Girl scored season highs among its target audiences, pulling 2.1 million viewers and a 1.8/5 with adults 18-34 and 2.8/7 with women 18-34.