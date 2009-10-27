Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Mild Monday Ratings

ABC, behind "Dancing With the Stars" and improved scores for drama "Castle," ruled as the top broadcaster in key demos on Monday. It was tough going, meanwhile, for NBC's "The Jay Leno Show," which hit a Monday low even opposite a repeat of CBS' "CSI: Miami."

Overall, numbers were down for the broadcasters as Fox preempted "House" and CBS aired repeats of its strong lineup.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, "Dancing With the Stars" averaged a projected 3.8 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 and 17.8 million viewers overall from 8 to 10:02 p.m., standing as the top broadcaster in its time period and growing a bit week to week. It was followed by sophomore drama "Castle" (projected 2.7/7 in 18-49, 10.9 million viewers overall from 10:02 to 11 p.m.), which took advantage of its repeat "CSI: Miami" competition to post some of its best numbers in a while.

(Note that ABC's program averages could come down in the nationals, as the affiliate-based preliminaries include numbers for NFL action on its Philadelphia station, which was carrying ESPN's telecast of "Monday Night Football.")

