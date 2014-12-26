Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Holiday With ‘Grinch’

ABC was the top-rated network in broadcast primetime on Thursday with Christmas-day broadcasts of the animated special Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the 2000 feature film of the same name.

The animated special—which on the East Coast followed ABC’s broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat game featuring NBA star LeBron James’ return to Miami—drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-40, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The live-action film drew 1.8. ABC averaged a 1.8 rating and 6 share.

Airing reruns and encores of holiday specials, CBS averaged a 0.8 / 3; Fox a 0.5 / 2; NBC a 0.3 / 1 and The CW a 0.2 / 1.