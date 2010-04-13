Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops For 'Dancing With The Stars'

ABC topped the Monday night adults 18-49 ratings as both Dancing With the Stars and Castle were near their numbers from last week.

ABC's 18-49 ratings average slipped to a 4.2 from last week's 4.4, but with CBS in original episodes instead of NCAA basketball, that was enough to win the nights ratings race. There was an overrun of Dancing With The Stars into the 10pm hour, so it's preliminary 4.8 adults 18-49 rating is likely to be adjusted upwards in the final ratings, as Castle's 3.2 rating is likely to be adjusted downwards. Compared to their preliminary results from last week DWTS was down and Castle was up , but how the final ratings comparison shakes out is yet to be seen.

