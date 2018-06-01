Primetime Ratings: ABC Thrives on NBA Finals

ABC crushed all comers Thursday with the NBA finals, riding Game 1 of Warriors-Cavaliers to a landslide 4.3 in viewers 18-49 across prime, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. In second was NBC at 0.9/4.

The Warriors won the game in overtime. The Jimmy Kimmel pre-game rated a 2.5 and NBA Countdown did a 3.0. The game itself rated a 5.1.

Last year’s Game 1, also featuring Golden State and Cleveland, scored a 5.9.

NBC had repeats of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

CBS weighed in at 0.8/3 with repeated comedies, then a SWAT rerun at 10.

Fox was at 0.5/2, with repeats of MasterChef and Beat Shazam.

Univision too did a 0.5/2 while Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.

The CW posted a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and Black Lightning.