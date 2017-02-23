Primetime Ratings: ABC Takes Top Spot as ‘Black-ish’ Rises

Powered by its bevy of comedies, ABC came out on top in primetime Wednesday with a 1.5 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Goldbergs and Speechless were each down a tenth at 1.7 and 1.5. Modern Family matched last week’s 2.0. Black-ish rose a tenth to a 1.6. Match Game was flat at 0.9.

Fox finished in second with a 1.3/5. Lethal Weapon fell a tenth to a 1.3, while Star was even at a 1.2. Both series scored second season renewals recently.

NBC came in third with a 1.1/4. Blindspot was flat at a 0.8, Law & Order slipped 7% to a 1.3, and Chicago P.D. held steady at a 1.3.

CBS placed in fourth with a 1.0/4. Hunted matched last week’s 1.2, while Criminal Minds was even at 1.3. Doubt plummeted 25% to a 0.6.

The CW earned a 0.4/2. Arrow shaved off a tenth to a 0.5, and The 100 was flat at 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo scored a 0.7/3 and 0.6/2, respectively.