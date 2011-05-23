PrimetimeRatings: ABC Takes Sunday With Returning 'Billboard Music Awards'

In a night where

most of the networks aired specials in lieu of their regular Sunday

programming, ABC rode its broadcast of the 2011 Billboard Music Awards to

victory, earning a 2.6 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Returning from a five-year hiatus, the awards show was up 7%

from its last broadcast in 2006, which was on Fox.

Fox's season

finale filled night came in second with a 2.2/6. American Dad fell a

tenth to a 1.7 at the 7:30 p.m. slot. The Simpsons

scored another 2.5, Bob's Burgers finished its freshman season with a

2.1, down a tenth. Family Guy's one-hour finale (which was made

available on DVD late last year) drew a 3.0.

NBC came up next

with a 2.1/6. Minute to Win It rose two tenths to a 1.2. The season

finale of The Celebrity Apprentice drew a 2.9 for the 9-11 p.m. slot, up 21% from last week.

CBS finished with

a 1.4/4, and a night of specials. The one hour 60 MinutesSpecial

Edition drew a 1.6, and the two-hour special Jess Stone: Innocence Lost

scored a 1.3 from 9-11 p.m.