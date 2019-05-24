Primetime Ratings: ABC Takes it All with Farrah Fawcett Special

ABC and CBS tied in Thursday's primetime ratings with a 0.6 and a 3 share but ABC stood out with the This Is Farrah Fawcett special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. NBC had it's Red Nose Day special and came in second with a .4 on the night in ages 18-49.

The Red Nose Day special from 8 to 11 p.m. had more than two million viewers and saw a 10% increase from the previous year. This special has raised almost $40 million this year. Following the Red Nose Day special was Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Day which also did a .04 on the night and had two million viewers.

CBS had repeats of Young Sheldon, Mom, and Life in Pieces before the season premiere of Elementary which averaged a .5 and 3 share.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision also tied with NBC at a .4 on the evening overall. Fox had Paradise Hotel which scored a .4, a 33% increase from last week.

The CW did a .2/1 with iZombie and In The Dark.