Primetime Ratings: ABC Swallows Sunday Competition

ABC beat all four of the other networks combined Sunday night as the Celtics took a 3-2 lead over the Lakers in the NBA finals.

ABC averaged a 4.8 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo according to Nielsen overnights. That number will almost certainly go up when the West Coast numbers are in later in the day. That was compared to a 4.2 for FOXCBSNBCCW.

ABC began the night with a 3/11 for its Jimmy Kimmel Live pre-game show. The audience built to a 6.3/18 at 10:30-11.

The only other network to run original programming against the game--CBS and The Tony Awards--came in third on the night with a 1.2/3.

Fox was second on the strenght of re-runs of its animated sitcom lineup, led by Family Guy at a 2.1/0, the only half-hour outside of ABC to crack a 2 rating on the night.

NBC averaged a 1 rating/3 share, followed by The CW at a .5/1.