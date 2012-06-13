PrimetimeRatings: ABC Scores Tuesday Win With NBA Finals Opener

The

Oklahoma City Thunder's thrilling comeback in Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals

powered ABC to an easy victory on Tuesday, with the network netting a 4.6

rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

Thunder's 105-94 victory over the Miami Heat drew 16.2 million total viewers and its 11.8 overnight rating was the network's highest overnight rating ever for a

Game 1. In the demo, the game drew a 6.9 rating up 6% from last year's opening game. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night

drew a 2.2 and Kia NBA Countdown scored a 2.8.

NBC and Fox split

for second with a 2.1/6 each, though NBC came out on top with total viewers.

Against stiffer competition, NBC's lineup struggled as American Ninja

Warrior fell 27% from its last telecast to a 1.6, while America's Got

Talent fell 14% to a 3.0. Love in the Wild was even with last week's

premiere at 1.6.

Fox's cooking duo

was stable from last week as Hell's Kitchen was even and MasterChef

fell just a tenth; both shows notched a 2.1 rating.

CBS' repeats

landed the network in fourth place with a 1.2/3.

The CW finished

with a 0.2/1 as Catalina drew another 0.2.