Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores With NBA Finals Opener

UPDATED: 5:05 p.m. ET

Game 1 of the 2013 NBA Finals helped ABC cruise to a

comfortable victory on Thursday with an overall 4.1 rating/13 share with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen.

The San Antonio Spurs' victory over the Miami Heat drew a 5.7 rating from 9-11:39 p.m., which was down 17% from last year's opener (6.9). It averaged 14.2 million total viewers, a drop-off of 12% from last year (16.2 million). Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel

Live: Game Night drew a 1.2 and Kia NBA Countdown scored

a 2.0.

Elsewhere, Fox came in second with a 1.6/5. Hell's

Kitchen was up a tenth from last week with a 2.2 and Does Someone Have to Go? rose 10% to a 1.1.

NBC's Hannibal fell 10% to a 0.9, its lowest rating

so far, while Save Me was up a tenth from last week to a 0.7 for its two

episodes at 8 p.m. NBC finished in fourth with a 0.7/2.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.