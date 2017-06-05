Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores on NBA Finals

ABC rolled to an easy win Sunday with Game 2 of the NBA Finals, rating a 4.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. The Jimmy Kimmel pre-game did a 2.7, up 8% from its Game 1 score. The game itself, which saw the Golden State Warriors jump out to a 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers, rated a 5.7. Game 1 did a 5.9.

NBC was next at 1.0/4. The premiere of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly scored a 0.8, with 6.1 million viewers. American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World did a 1.1 from 8-11.

Fox, in repeats, was at 0.5/2.

CBS was at 0.4/2. 60 Minutes did a 0.6/3 and was followed by repeats.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision had a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.