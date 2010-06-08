Primetime Ratings: ABC Scores with 'The Bachelorette'

ABC won all but one half-hour in the Nielsen overnight primetime ratings on its way to a Monday win in the 18-49 demo with a 2.3 rating/7 share average.

ABC scored with The Bachelorette, which won each of its four half-hours and built from a 2.2/8 at 8-8:30 to a 2.9/8 at 9:30-10 against original programing on NBC (Last Comic Standing) and Fox (Lie To Me/The Good Guys), and

repeats on CBS.

The second half of CBS' repeat of CSI: Miami was the only half-hour ABC did not win, with its True Beauty getting edged out by a tenth of a rating point. Thanks to strong showings from its repeats of Two and a Half Men (2.6/8 at 9-9:30), and Big Bang Theory (2.7/ at 9:30-10), CBS was second on the night with a 2.0/6 in the demo.

NBC was next with a 1.8/5, followed by Fox with a 1.6/5 and The CW with a .3/1 for repeats of One Tree Hill and

Gossip Girl.

ABC won Sunday night with its coverage of Game 2 of the NBA finals and will almost certainly make it three nights in a row with its coverage of Game 3 Tuesday night, with the Lakers and Celtics tied at one game apiece.