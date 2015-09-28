Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Quantico’ Debuts Solid, ‘Blood & Oil’ Not as Strong

ABC debuted a pair of dramas Sunday, with Blood & Oil premiering at 9 p.m. to a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, followed by Quantico at 10 p.m. growing its lead-in to a promising 1.9 rating.

Blood & Oil stars Don Johnson and Rebecca Rittenhouse as a couple lucking upon a sizeable stash of oil in North Dakota. Quantico, from executive producers Josh Safran and Mark Gordon, and starring Indian film star Priyanka Chopra, showcases recruits at the eponymous FBI base in Virginia.

Both rookie programs were up against Sunday Night Football on NBC, as well as a two-hour series finale for CSI on CBS. They received a 1.8 lead in from ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

NBC won the night easily, its 6.1 rating (Nielsen overnight numbers), with a 19 share, pacing the Peacock. CBS was up next with a 2.7/8, ahead of ABC’s 1.4/4. Fox put up a 1.3/4.

NBC’s Football Night in America scored a 5.7, which grew when the live game kicked off. Its 6.1 rating for the night was down 16% from the previous Sunday’s 7.1.

Speaking of football, CBS had an NFL overrun until 9, then the series finale for the flagship of the CSI franchise, which featured a return to the Vegas crime fold for a reluctant Gil Grissom, played by William Petersen, and some tense moments with fellow investigator Sara Sidle, his former flame. CSI put up a 1.8 rating and averaged over 12 million viewers.

It was comedies on Fox, with The Simpsons showing a 1.5, up 20% from is 1.2 finale last May. Brooklyn Nine-Nine held its lead-in with a 1.5, up 27% from May’s 1.1 finale. Family Guy too put up a 1.5, which improved 13% over the season finale’s 1.3. The Last Man on Earth posted a 1.4 rating in 18-49 at 9:30, flat with its May first-season send-off.