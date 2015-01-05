Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Galavant’ OK in Premiere

ABC kicked off midseason on Sunday with the premiere of its musical comedy Galavant, which will take the place of Once Upon a Time for the next four weeks.

The premiere of Galavant drew a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While that was down 40% from OUAT’s premiere in September, it was more in-line with the drama’s average this season. A second episode at 8:30 p.m. drew a 1.9 rating. Over the hour, Galavant averaged 7.35 million total viewers.

America’s Funniest Home Videos led into Galavant with a 1.3, even with its last new episode Dec. 7. Resurrection and Revenge were also even at 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. ABC was the night’s No. 3 network, averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share.

Fox was the night’s top broadcaster thanks to overrun from the NFC wildcard matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. The Simpsons followed with a 4.6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine drew a 2.9. Family Guy drew a 2.8. Bob’s Burgers drew a 1.9. Fox ratings are subject to change later in the day.

NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice premiered to a 2.3, up 35% from its last season premiere in 2013. Newsmagazine Dateline drew a 1.3. NBC finished second with a 1.8 / 5.

CBS came in fourth at 1.2 / 3. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 0.8. Madam Secretary was down 26% from its last episode Nov. 30 at 1.4. The Good Wife was down one tenth of a point from Nov. 23 at 1.3. CSI declined 14% from last week at 1.2.

