Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Family’ Premieres So-So

American Idol posted a 1.9 as its field of hopefuls narrowed, leading Fox to a pace-setting 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49, say the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That bested ABC’s 1.7/6, as kidnapped-kid drama The Family debuted to a lukewarm 1.5, and CBS’ 1.6/5. NBC and CW had twin 0.7/2s.

Idol’s rating was down 10% from last week. The broadcast shows were up against a well-viewed GOP debate on Fox News.

Grey’s Anatomy posted a 2.3 for ABC, up 5%, and How to Get Away With Murder was flat at 1.4.

Life in Pieces scored a 1.8, down 18% out of a Big Bang Theory repeat that set a downbeat tone for CBS. Mom was down 6% to 1.7, 2 Broke Girls was a flat 1.7 and Elementary was up 9% at 1.1.

NBC’s You, Me & the Apocalypse did a flat 0.6 and Blindspot was a repeat, before Shades of Blue too was flat at 1.0.

CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow posted a 0.9 and The 100 a 0.5, both level with last week.