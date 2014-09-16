Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premieres Down

The 19th cycle ABC’s Dancing With the Stars premiered to a 2.4 rating among adult 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 23% from last fall’s premiere, and down 8% from the spring premiere. Monday night’s numbers ABC were slightly inflated by local preemptions for NFL football. ABC averaged a 2.0 rating and 6 share to tie Fox as the night’s top network.

The season finale of MasterChef on Fox was down 17% from last season’s finale at 2.0.

NBC averaged a 1.8 / 5 with three-hour special American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World.

CBS averaged a 1.3 / 4. Under the Dome was up 14% from last week at 1.6.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. America’s Next Top Model was even with last week at 0.4.