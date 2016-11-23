Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ Finale Down Year to Year

NBC won the night despite an off night for The Voice, the network averaging a 1.9/7 rating and share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, trailed by ABC at 1.7/6, CBS at 1.5/5 and Fox and The CW both at 0.7/2.

The Voice, up against a Dancing With the Stars finale on ABC, among other things, did a 1.8, down 14% from last week. This Is Us slipped 8% to 2.4 and Chicago Fire was a flat 1.5.

On ABC, The Middle scored a flat 1.6 and American Housewife was off 13% at 1.4 before Dancing With the Stars rated a 1.8, with 10.9 million total viewers. It rated a 1.8 the night before, while last year’s fall Dancing finale scored a 2.4.

On CBS, NCIS grew 12% to a 1.9, Bull was a flat 1.5 and NCIS: New Orleans a level 1.2.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine weighed in at a flat 0.9 and New Girl at 0.8, down 11%, before Scream Queens fell 17% to a 0.5.

CW’s Flash was down a tenth of a point at 1.1, and No Tomorrow was a flat 0.3.