Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’ Premieres Down

ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap made its season premiere to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 58% from its February 2013 season premiere. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew a 2.0 rating outside its normal 8 p.m. time slot and was preceded by a S.H.I.E.L.D. rerun. ABC finished third among broadcasters for the night, averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share.

NBC led the night with a 2.1/6. The Voice drew a 2.9, even with last Wednesday. About a Boy grew 12% to 1.9. Growing Up Fisher gained one tenth to 1.6. Chicago Fire was down one tenth at 1.7

CBS came in second with a 2.0/6. NCIS fell 19% from last week and NCIS: Los Angeles was down 9%, each to 2.1. Person of Interest declined 11% from its last original episode on April 1 to 1.7.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.0/3. Glee was even with last week at 1.0. New Girl was down one tenth from its most recent original on March 25 at 1.1. The Mindy Project was down one tenth from last week at 1.0.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. The Originals drew a 0.6, down one tenth from its last new episode March 18. Supernatural was even with its last original at 0.8. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.5 and Supernatural drew a 0.7.