Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘BattleBots’ Premiere Strong
By Luke McCord
ABC pulled in strong performances from the premieres of Celebrity Family Feud and BattleBots as it came in second on Sunday with a 1.4 rating/6 share with adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Celebrity Family Feud drew a 2.4 in its premiere, the top summer series debut since CBS’ Under the Dome in 2013. BattleBots followed that up with a 1.9, up 27% from Rising Star’s debut a year ago.
Fox led the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers with its coverage of the U.S. Open, hitting a 1.6/6. Fox will release final numbers later on Monday.
NBC came in third with a 0.6/2. Dateline was down 25% to a 0.6, tying a series low. Dateline: My Kid Would Never Do That drew a 0.7/3. The finale of A.D. The Bible Continues was even with a 0.7/2, while American Odyssey was down 20% at .4/2.
CBS aired repeats.
