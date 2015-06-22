Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘BattleBots’ Premiere Strong

ABC pulled in strong performances from the premieres of Celebrity Family Feud and BattleBots as it came in second on Sunday with a 1.4 rating/6 share with adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Celebrity Family Feud drew a 2.4 in its premiere, the top summer series debut since CBS’ Under the Dome in 2013. BattleBots followed that up with a 1.9, up 27% from Rising Star’s debut a year ago.

Fox led the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers with its coverage of the U.S. Open, hitting a 1.6/6. Fox will release final numbers later on Monday.

NBC came in third with a 0.6/2. Dateline was down 25% to a 0.6, tying a series low. Dateline: My Kid Would Never Do That drew a 0.7/3. The finale of A.D. The Bible Continues was even with a 0.7/2, while American Odyssey was down 20% at .4/2.

CBS aired repeats.