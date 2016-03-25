Primetime Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Catch’ Premieres Soft

ABC’s latest Shonda Rhimes drama The Catch had a modest premiere, pulling in a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy dipped a tenth from last week to a 2.0, while Scandal was flat at a 1.6. ABC finished in third among broadcasters Thursday with a 1.6 rating/6 share.

CBS won the night with its coverage of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with a 2.0/7.

Fox followed with American Idol, nearing the close of its final season, matching last week with a 1.7/6.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.7/3. Shades of Blue and You, Me and the Apocalypse were even with a 1.0 and 0.6, respectively.

The CW aired repeats and earned a 0.3/1.