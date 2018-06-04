Primetime Ratings: ABC Rolls With NBA Finals

ABC cruised to an easy Sunday win in prime ratings, scoring a 4.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share as it aired Game 2 of the NBA finals. Runner-up was NBC at 0.8/3.

On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night rated a 2.2 and NBA Countdown a 2.5, then Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers a 5.2 from 8 to 11 p.m. Last year’s Game 2, also Warriors versus Cavaliers, rated a 5.7. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.

NBC had Dateline up 25% to 0.5 and the film Jurassic World at 0.9.

CBS did a 0.4/2, with a 60 Minutes repeat, then Instinct growing 25% to 0.5 and then more repeats.

Fox was at 0.3/1. One Strange Rock, a peek at Planet Earth that debuted on National Geographic, did a 0.2 and was followed by comedy repeats.

Univision did a 0.3/1 and Telemundo a 0.2/1.