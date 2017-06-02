Primetime Ratings: ABC Rolls With NBA Finals

ABC coasted to a massive ratings win Thursday, thanks to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, putting up a 4.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share. After Jimmy Kimmel’s pre-game show did a 2.5 and NBA Countdown a 2.7, the game, featuring the Golden State Warriors versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, did a 5.9. That was level with last year’s opener, as 15.7 million total viewers tuned in.

Among the competition, only Fox reached 1.0, that network tallying a 4 share. Beat Shazam fell 8% from its premiere at 1.1, while Love Connection was off 27% from its debut at 0.8.

CBS was at 0.8/3, with repeats leading into TheAmazing Race, which climbed 17% to 0.7.

Airing repeats, NBC had a 0.6/2.

The CW too was in repeats, with a couple Supernatural episodes in prime. It did a 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language nets, Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.