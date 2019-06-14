Primetime Ratings: ABC Rolls as Raptors Off Warriors

The Raptors won the NBA championship, and led ABC to the Thursday ratings title, game six giving the network a 4.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. That beat CBS, at 0.6/3, by a mile.

Fox did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

NBC and Univision both rated a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1.

On ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live got a 2.6 and NBA Countdown a 3.2. The game itself, Raptors versus Warriors, rated a 4.9. Game five on June 10 saw Kimmel at 2.7 and Countdown at 2.9, then the game at 5.2.

CBS had comedy repeats and a new Life in Pieces at 0.6, then Elementary at 0.5, both flat.

Fox had the U.S. Open Golf Championship at 0.5.

On Telemundo, Betty en NY did a 0.5 and La Reina del Sur a 0.6, both level.

NBC had comedy repeats, then the season finales for AP Bio and Abby’s, both at 0.3. Last time on, AP Bio did a 0.4 and Abby’s a 0.4 and 0.3 in a double run.

The CW had iZombie at 0.2 and In the Dark at 0.1, both shows flat.