PrimetimeRatings: ABC Rides Rising 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' to Monday Win
ABC saw its Monday
night lineup improve from last week to grab the ratings victory with an overall
2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
Bachelorette netted a 2.5 during the 8-10 p.m. slot, up two tenths
from last week. Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition rose 15% to a 2.3.
Fox came in second
with a 1.6/5. Masterchef dropped 9% to a 2.0.
CBS and NBC tied
with an overall 1.3/4. CBS aired all repeats while NBC aired its Law and
Order doubleheader. Criminal Intent fell a tenth to a 1.0 and Los Angeles scored a 1.5, up two
tenths.
The CW rounded out
the evening with a 0.2/1.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.