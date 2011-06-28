PrimetimeRatings: ABC Rides Rising 'Bachelorette,' 'Extreme Makeover' to Monday Win

ABC saw its Monday

night lineup improve from last week to grab the ratings victory with an overall

2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

Bachelorette netted a 2.5 during the 8-10 p.m. slot, up two tenths

from last week. Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition rose 15% to a 2.3.

Fox came in second

with a 1.6/5. Masterchef dropped 9% to a 2.0.

CBS and NBC tied

with an overall 1.3/4. CBS aired all repeats while NBC aired its Law and

Order doubleheader. Criminal Intent fell a tenth to a 1.0 and Los Angeles scored a 1.5, up two

tenths.

The CW rounded out

the evening with a 0.2/1.