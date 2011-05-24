Primetime Ratings: ABC Rides 'Bachelorette' Premiere, 'DWTS' to Monday Win

ABC

used its reality-laden Monday night programming to take the Monday ratings

victory with a 3.4 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The season premiere of The Bachelorette drew a 2.8

rating for the 9-11 p.m. hour, tying last year's. Its lead in, Dancing With

the Stars drew a 4.6, up two tenths from last week.

Fox came in second

with a 2.6/7. House ended its seventh season with a 3.3, down 6% from

last week, and The Chicago Code finished its brief run up 11% at 2.0.

Up next was CBS with

a 1.8/5, which aired repeats during the 8-10 p.m. hours. Its 10 p.m. special, Clash

of the Commercials drew a 2.0.

Coming in at fourth

was NBC with a 1.4/4, even though it aired all new programming. Minute to

Win It scored a 1.5, even with last week's 8 p.m. slot. The Event

ended its series run with a 1.5, up 15% and Law and Order: Los Angeles

went up 27% to a 1.4.

The CW rounded out

the evening with a 0.2/1 in a night of repeats.