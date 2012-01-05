Primetime Ratings: ABC Returns With Usual Wednesday Lineup, Beats Repeats

ABC

returned its entire Wednesday lineup from their holiday hiatuses to gains and a

victory in the 18-49 demo, with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. Going against mostly repeats, The Middle was

up 7% to a 3.0, while Suburgatory and Revenge both rebounded 4%

from their series lows to post a 2.9 and 2.5, respectively. Modern Family

and Happy Endings also were up from their season lows to 5.6 (+10%) and

3.3 (+18%).

CBS finished in

second with a 2.0/5, airing mostly repeats except for I Get That A Lot

at 8 p.m. for a 2.3.

Fox aired another

edition of Mobbed for a 1.2 at 9 p.m. The network finished with an

overall 1.0/3, narrowly defeating NBC's repeats (1.0/2).

The CW (0.3/1)

aired repeats to round out the night.