Primetime Ratings: ABC Returns With Usual Wednesday Lineup, Beats Repeats
ABC
returned its entire Wednesday lineup from their holiday hiatuses to gains and a
victory in the 18-49 demo, with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. Going against mostly repeats, The Middle was
up 7% to a 3.0, while Suburgatory and Revenge both rebounded 4%
from their series lows to post a 2.9 and 2.5, respectively. Modern Family
and Happy Endings also were up from their season lows to 5.6 (+10%) and
3.3 (+18%).
CBS finished in
second with a 2.0/5, airing mostly repeats except for I Get That A Lot
at 8 p.m. for a 2.3.
Fox aired another
edition of Mobbed for a 1.2 at 9 p.m. The network finished with an
overall 1.0/3, narrowly defeating NBC's repeats (1.0/2).
The CW (0.3/1)
aired repeats to round out the night.
