Primetime Ratings: ABC Overtakes CBS to Win Monday Outright

After splitting the vote last week, ABC was able to take sole

victory on Monday with an overall 2.7 rating/7 share with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelor was down a tenth

from last week's season-high to a 2.9 while Castle remained even with a

2.3.





CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 2.5 rating,

though Fox had more total viewers (8.56M to 8.21M). Bones was up a tenth

to a 2.3 while The Following declined 7% to a 2.7.





CBS' lineup was mostly down, with How I Met Your Mother

the only show not to drop, remaining flat with a 3.4. Rules of Engagement

fell 10% to a 2.6, 2 Broke Girls dipped 9% to tie its series-low 3.2 and

Mike & Molly declined 16% to a 2.7, its season low.





NBC's lineup was flat with last week with Biggest Loser

posting another 2.1 and Deception staying at a 1.2. The network finished

in fourth with a 1.8/5.





The CW's (0.4/1) Carrie Diaries was even

with last week at a 0.5 with its targeted 18-34 demo. It was also up a tenth

with 18-49s to a 0.5. 90210 was up a tenth in both demos to a

0.3 in each.



