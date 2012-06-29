PrimetimeRatings: ABC Originals Tie With CBS Repeats
CBS' repeats were
good enough to pull the network to a tie with ABC's originals for first among the English-language nets on
Thursday, with each network earning an overall 1.3 rating/4 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Univision outrated all the English-language networks with a 1.4/4.
For ABC, Duets returned to its regular night, dropping 17% from last Wednesday to
a 1.0, its lowest rating so far. The premiere of Wipeout drew a 1.9 and Rookie
Blue was down 15% to a season-low 1.1.
Fox edged NBC for
third with a 1.1/3. Take Me Out was down 17% to a 1.0 and The Choice
fell 20% to a 1.2.
NBC finished with
a 1.0/3. Its coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials was down two tenths
(1.7) from what it had been averaging all week (1.9). Saving Hope was up
two tenths to a 0.7 and Rock Center was flat with last week at 0.8.
The CW aired a new
Breaking Pointe for a 0.3, even with last week. The network finished
with an overall 0.3/1.
