PrimetimeRatings: ABC Originals Tie With CBS Repeats

CBS' repeats were

good enough to pull the network to a tie with ABC's originals for first among the English-language nets on

Thursday, with each network earning an overall 1.3 rating/4 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Univision outrated all the English-language networks with a 1.4/4.

For ABC, Duets returned to its regular night, dropping 17% from last Wednesday to

a 1.0, its lowest rating so far. The premiere of Wipeout drew a 1.9 and Rookie

Blue was down 15% to a season-low 1.1.

Fox edged NBC for

third with a 1.1/3. Take Me Out was down 17% to a 1.0 and The Choice

fell 20% to a 1.2.

NBC finished with

a 1.0/3. Its coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials was down two tenths

(1.7) from what it had been averaging all week (1.9). Saving Hope was up

two tenths to a 0.7 and Rock Center was flat with last week at 0.8.

The CW aired a new

Breaking Pointe for a 0.3, even with last week. The network finished

with an overall 0.3/1.