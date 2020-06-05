Primetime Ratings: ABC on Top With ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’

ABC had the top score in Thursday prime ratings, with the Who Wants to be a Millionaire finale leading the net to a 0.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.5/3s that CBS and Univision put up.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire did a flat 0.9. Holey Moley tallied a 0.7 and To Tell the Truth a 0.6, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS had repeated comedies around Man With a Plan at a flat 0.6 and Broke down 17% to 0.5. A SWAT rerun ran after.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno at 0.5s, Te Doy up a tenth and Amor level. Como Tu No Hay 2 lost 20% for a 0.4.

Fox, NBC and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party up a tenth at 0.4 and Labor of Love down a tenth at 0.2.

NBC had Council of Dads at 0.4 and Blindspot and a news special, called America in Crisis, both at 0.3. Council and Blindspot were flat.

Telemundo had Cennet at 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, then La Reina del Sur 2 at 0.2. All three were level with last week.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth and In the Dark both got a flat 0.1.