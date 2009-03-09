Primetime Ratings: ABC Not Desperate On Sunday

ABC's Desperate Housewives drew the highest ratings and the most viewers on Sunday night, giving the network its fourth consecutive Sunday night win. The show earned a 4.6/11 among P18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour and 13.5 million viewers. Out of 16 originalHousewives episodes this season, 15 have been number one in total viewers and in the young adult demo.

CBS started off the night in front with a 2.2/7 for 60 Minutes. The show's 13.1 million viewers was second on the night, behind Housewives. America's Funniest Home Videos on ABC was second at 2.0/6. NBC was next at 1.3/4 with an SNL special, SNL: Game Show Parodies. Fox pulled in fourth at 1.2/4 with Hole in the Wall and a re-run of Jericho on the CW came in fifth at 0.2/1.

CBS retained the lead in the 8 p.m. hour with a 3.0/8 for the Amazing Race. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was a close runner-up for ABC at 2.9/8. Fox's comedy block was next with the Simpsons at 8 earning a 2.8/8 and King of the Hill at 8:30 doing 2.4/6. On the hour the network earned an overall 2.6/7. NBC finished fourth at 2.1/6 with another SNL special, SNL: Just Commercials. The CW's Sunday Night Movie, Easy Money, was fifth at 0.2/1.

At 9 ABC took over the top spot with Housewives. Fox finished second with more comedy; Family Guy earned a 3.7/9 and American Dad got a 2.7/6 for an overall 3.2/8. CBS was third with a 3.0/7 for Cold Case. Celebrity Apprentice on NBC delivered a 2.8/7. The second hour of the CW's movie was flat at a 0.2/1.

ABC won the 10 p.m. time slot with their second-best numbers of the night, Brothers & Sisters earned a 3.5/9. NBC delivered a second-place 3.4/8 with the second hour of Celebrity Apprentice and CBS was third with the Unit pulling a 2.3/6.

Overall on the night ABC earned a 3.3/9, still in first from last Sunday night but down slightly from a 3.6/9. CBS moved up from fourth place last week to second with a 2.6/7. NBC remained in third at 2.4/7. Fox dropped two spots to fourth place at 2.3/6, and the CW remained in fifth with a 0.2/1.

With daylight savings time overall viewer levels dropped 7% in the 18-49 demo, according to ABC. Viewership was most effected in the 7 p.m. slot where numbers decreased 13% from last Sunday.