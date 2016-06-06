Primetime Ratings: ABC Nets NBA Win

ABC cruised to the Sunday night broadcast win, scoring a 4.5 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with Warriors-Cavaliers pulling a substantial number. ABC netted a 15 share on the night. Game 2 of the NBA finals, a blowout, averaged a 5.1 in 18-49 while tallying an 11.8 in total viewers. ABC said the 2016 finals are the second-highest rated ever on the network through two games, according to Nielsen overnights, averaging a 12.4 metered market rating.

Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night and NBA Countdown averaged a 2.5 across their pre-game hour on ABC.

Fox posted a 1.1/4, with 2016Miss USA Competition running throughout prime. It rated a 1.4 two years ago.

NBC had a 0.6/2, with Dateline: On Assignment doing a 0.5, the finale of Game of Silence a 0.6, up 20%, and a repeat of American Ninja Warrior.

CBS did a 0.5/2, with 60 Minutes a flat 0.8, then repeats of Madam Secretary and Elementary.