Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC, Univision Split Win on Repeats-Rich Night

ABC, NBC and Univision tied for the top spot in Wednesday prime ratings, each putting up a 0.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 2 share.

It was an extremely soft night for ratings, the networks putting up mostly repeats on New Year’s Day.

ABC had repeated comedies before a Stumptown rerun.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

Univision had Ringo at 0.4, down from the previous night’s 0.6, and two hours of El Dragon at 0.3, down from 0.4.

CBS and Fox both scored a 0.3/1. CBS had Evil repeats across prime. Fox did have original programming, with Flirty Dancing premiering at 0.4 and Almost Family at 0.3. Almost Family last did a 0.6 with The Masked Singer leading in.

Telemundo got a 0.2/1. Decisiones and La Dona did flat 0.2s and El Senor de los Cielos lost 25% for a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/0 with repeats.