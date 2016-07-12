Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Split Win

American Ninja Warrior paced NBC to a tie for broadcast best with ABC, which was powered by The Bachelorette. Both networks posted a 1.5 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share.

Ninja Warrior was down 6% at 1.7, before a Spartan repeat.

The Bachelorette rated a flat 1.9 while Mistresses drew a 0.8, up 60% from last week’s holiday-affected number.

Fox rated a 0.7/3. Two hours of So You Think You Can Dance was down 22% at 0.7.

CBS pulled a 0.6/2. Repeats led into BrainDead’s 0.4, which was down 20%.

The CW’s Just For Laughs did a 0.3 before a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway, pacing CW to a 0.3/1.