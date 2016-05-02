Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Split Weak Night

ABC and NBC split the honors among broadcasters Sunday night, scoring twin 1.1 ratings in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share. CBS and Fox did 0.9/3s on a lackluster ratings night.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos rated a 1.3, up a tenth, and Once Upon a Time a flat 1.2, then The Family a 0.8 and Quantico 1.0—both flat with last week.

NBC had repeats of Little Big Shots before a new episode at 1.6, down 11% from its last original Sunday airing. The Carmichael Show rated a 1.0, up 43%, and Crowded a 0.8, up 14%, then Dateline: NBC up 11% at 1.0.

On CBS, 60 Minutes, Madam Secretary and The Good Wife rated 1.0s, all level with the previous week. Elementary did a 0.8, up 14%.

Fox had comedy repeats leading in to American Country Countdown Awards at 1.0. In December, American Country Countdown did a 0.5.