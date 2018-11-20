Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Split the Crown

ABC and NBC split the ratings title Monday, both scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. In second was Fox at 1.1/4.

ABC had the Dancing with the Stars finale at 1.3, up 44%, then The Good Doctor at 1.2, up 20%.

On NBC, The Voice lost 18% for a 1.4, and Manifest was a flat 1.1.

The broadcast nets were up against tough Monday Night Football competition on ESPN, as the Rams played the Chiefs, and took the epic game 54-51, representing the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history.

Fox had The Resident down a tenth at 0.9 and 9-1-1 at a flat 1.2.

CBS rated a 0.8/3. The Neighborhood was a flat 1.1 and Happy Together grew 13% for a 0.9. Magnum P.I. was a level 0.8 and Bull was a repeat.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow both did a 0.3. Arrow lost 40% and DC’s Legends slid 25%.