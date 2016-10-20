Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Split Debate Title

ABC and NBC both put up a 2.8 in adults 18-49 for the presidential debate, according to Nielsen’s overnights, ahead of CBS (2.2) and Fox (2.0). With an assist from Charlie Brown, ABC took the ratings crown Wednesday with a 2.5 rating and an 8 share. NBC scored a 2.2 rating and a 7 share, CBS a 2.0/6, Fox a 1.9/6 and The CW a 0.5/2.

The debate, between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, ran from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace moderated.

Seasonal favorite It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown rated a 2.2 for ABC, then Toy Story of Terror a 2.0.

NBC had Blindspot up 18% at 1.3.

CBS’ Survivor slipped 5% to 1.9.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon dropped 11% to a 1.7.

CW’s Arrow was down 14% at 0.6 and Frequency grew 33% to 0.4.

ABC and NBC scored identical 2.2s in post-debate coverage, while CBS weighed in at 1.7.