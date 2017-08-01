Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Share Top Prize

ABC and NBC split the Monday ratings title, both posting a 1.2 score in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. The Bachelorette paced ABC while American Ninja Warrior led NBC.

ABC won last Monday’s title with a 1.3.

The Bachelorette, with a “The Men Tell All” angle to it, had a 1.5, down a tenth of a point from last week. To Tell the Truth did a 0.8, up 33% from its last new airing.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior scored a flat 1.4 while Midnight, Texas did a 0.8, down 11% from its premiere last week.

Fox scored a 0.6/2. So You Think You Can Dance posted a 0.7 and the Superhuman finale a 0.5. Both were flat with last week.

Among Spanish-language options, Telemundo did a 0.6/3, thanks in part to El Senor de los Cielos, while Univision weighed in at 0.5/2.

CBS was at 0.5/2. It aired repeated comedies before CBSN: On Assignment premiered at 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1, with a Supergirl repeat followed by Hooten & the Lady at a level 0.2.