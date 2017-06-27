Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC Lead Broadcast Pack

ABC and NBC split the win in Monday night ratings, both with a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share.

ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.4, down 13% from the previous week, and a Celebrity Family Feud repeat at 1.0, rounding the network up to a 1.3. The week before, drama Still Star-Crossed occupied the 10 p.m. slot. It now airs on Saturdays. ABC had a 1.2 on the previous Monday.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior scored a flat 1.5 and Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge was off 8% at 1.1.

Fox had a 0.7/3, with So You Think You Can Dance off 11% from its premiere at 0.8 and Superhuman at a flat 0.7.

CBS was at 0.6/2. It had repeats throughout prime.

The CW too was in repeats and had baseball on in New York. It scored a 0.3/1.

Univision did a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.