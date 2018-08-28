Primetime Ratings: ABC, NBC in Virtual Tie

ABC and NBC virtually split the Monday ratings race. Both had a 1.0 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, while ABC had a 5 share, and NBC a 4.

Bachelor in Paradise did a 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC, and The Proposal finale scored a 0.5. Both were down a tenth of a point from last week.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior went up 10% for a 1.1 from 8-10, and an America’s Got Talent rerun followed.

Fox scored a 0.6/3, with So You Think You Can Dance up 20% from 8 to 10.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2.

CBS was at 0.4/2. Comedy reruns led into Salvation at a level 0.3 and Elementary up 25% for a 0.5.

Univision was also at 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a flat 0.3 and Whose Line is it Anyway lost a tenth for a 0.3.