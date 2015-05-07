Primetime Ratings: ABC, 'Modern Family' Lead Wednesday

ABC led Wednesday with an overall 1.9 rating/ 6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Middle fell 15% to a 1.7, while The Goldbergs was down 10% to a 1.9. Modern Family was even with last week's 2.9 and Black-ish rose 15% to a 2.3. Nashville dipped 8% to a 1.2.

CBS was second in the demo with a 1.7/6, but first among total viewers. Survivor tied its series low 2.1, falling 5% from last week. Criminal Minds ended its season up 6% to a 1.9 and CSI: Cyber was even with a 1.2.

Fox was in third as American Idol was down a tenth to a 1.5.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.2/4. Mysteries of Laura was down 10% to a 0.9. Both Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. were down big (48% and 22% respectively) from last week's crossover episode to a 1.2 and 1.4 rating.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/3. Arrow was even at a 0.9 and Supernatural was steady at a 0.7.