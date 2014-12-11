Primetime Ratings: ABC, ‘Modern Family’ Lead Wednesday

ABC led the broadcasters on Wednesday night among adults 18-49 with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Modern Family was night’s highest rated show with a 3.1, up 11% from last week. Black-ish and Nashville each rose two tenths to a 2.3 and 1.5, respectively. Earlier, The Middle improved 38% to a 2.2 and The Goldbergs gained 29% to a 2.2 as well.

CBS led among total viewers with 8.9 million. Survivor rose 14% to a 2.4, Criminal Minds returned from a week down a tenth to a 2.1 and Stalker dipped a tenth as well to a 1.4. In the demo, CBS came in second with a 2.0/6.

NBC took third with a 1.4/4, returning its regular lineup from a few weeks off. TheMysteries of Laura was down two tenths to a 1.2, Law & Order: SVU was down 22% to a 1.4 and Chicago P.D. dipped 13% to a 1.4.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.2/4 as Hell’s Kitchen was even with last week.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Arrow dipped 29% from last week’s Flash-crossover episode to a 1.0 and The 100 was even with a 0.6.