Primetime Ratings: ABC Leads Thursday With 'Scandal'

With NCAA men's basketball replacing CBS' regular primetime lineup, ABC's Scandal drew a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to finish as the top-rated primetime broadcast Thursday evening, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Scandal was up one tenth from last week's broadcast. ABC was the night's top-rated network with an average 2.0 rating and a 6 share. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was even with last week's series low at 0.8. Grey's Anatomy was up one tenth from last week at 2.4.

Fox finished second with a 1.8 / 6. Hell's Kitchen was down 11% from last week at 1.7. American Idol declined 14% from last week to a series-low 1.9.

NBC finished third with a 1.1 / 3. Community grew one tenth from last week to 1.1. Parks and Recreation was even with last week at 1.2. Parenthood was also even with last week at 1.2.

Due to the nature of live sports, CBS' 1.1 / 4 is likely to change when updated numbers come later in the day.

The CW drew a 0.9 / 3. The Vampire Diaries drew a 1.0, even with its last original episode two weeks ago. Reign was up two tenths from last week at 0.7. In the network's target 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries drew a 1.1 and Reign drew a 0.6.