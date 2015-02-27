Primetime Ratings: ABC Leads Thursday With ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Finale

ABC led its fifth straight Thursday thanks to the two-hour season finale of freshman drama How to Get Away With Murder, which drew a 2.8 rating with adults 18-49, even with last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Grey’s Anatomy was down 12% to a 2.2, giving ABC an overall 2.6 rating/8 share on Thursday.

CBS was second in the demo with a 2.2/7, but first among total viewers. In its second week, The Odd Couple fell just 10% to a 2.8, airing behind The Big Bang Theory, which was steady with a 4.5 rating. Following a repeat of Big Bang, Mom debuted in its new 9:30 p.m. time slot with a 2.1, even with its last episode and well above what The McCarthys averaged in that slot. At 10 p.m., the Victoria Secret Swimsuit Special drew a 1.0 rating.

Fox took third with a 1.5/5. American Idol and Backstrom were both even with a 2.1 and 0.9, respectively.

NBC’s The Blacklist finally improved in its new time slot, rising a tenth to a 1.8, but its new fare The Slap and Allegiance continued to decline. Slap fell 13% to a 0.7 and Allegiance dipped 11% to a 0.8. NBC was in fourth with a 1.1/4.

The CW aired repeats.