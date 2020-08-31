Primetime Ratings: ABC Hits High Rating With Boseman Movie, Special

ABC won Sunday primetime by a mile, with a Chadwick Boseman movie and news special about the actor sparking the network. ABC got a hefty 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second were CBS and NBC at 0.5/3.

Boseman died of cancer Aug. 28. His Black Panther movie got a 1.4 and news special Chadwick Boseman--A Tribute For a King, dedicated to his life and work, got a 1.1. Robin Roberts anchored.

Boseman played T’Challa in Black Panther. ABC showed the movie commercial free.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a flat 0.5 and Big Brother down a tenth of a point at 0.9. Love Island also dropped a tenth to 0.3 and an NCIS: New Orleans rerun followed.

NBC had Cannonball up 25% to 0.5 and NHL playoffs, New York Islanders versus Philadelphia Flyers, at 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos shot up 33% to 0.4 across three hours and a rerun of The Wall finished up prime.

On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a 0.3 and Quien Es La Mascara? a 0.4, both level with last Sunday.

The CW and Fox both did a 0.2/1. The CW had the MTV VMAs.

Fox had comedy reruns.