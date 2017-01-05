Primetime Ratings: ABC Gets Last Laugh

With its thriving comedies, ABC won the night with a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. Fox was runner up at 1.5/5, then NBC at 1.4/5, CBS at 1.2/4 and The CW at 0.2/1.

The Goldbergs grew 12% to 1.9 and Speechless was up 6% to a 1.7, then Modern Family elevated 15% to 2.3 while Black-ish ticked up 6% to 1.7. The season premiere of Match Game did a 1.3, 44% better than its season finale.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon scored a flat 1.4 and Star a 1.6. Musical drama Star debuted last month at 2.2.

NBC’s Chicago P.D. did a 1.5, up 25% over its last Wednesday original, while Law & Order: SVU’s 1.5 was up 15%. Blindspot rated a flat 1.1.

On CBS, Undercover Boss grew 9% from its premiere to 1.2 and Criminal Minds was a flat 1.3, before Code Black went up 11% to 1.0.

CW aired an Arrow repeat before a new Frequency did a flat 0.2.