Primetime Ratings: ABC Game Shows Win

Game shows paced ABC to broadcast’s best ratings Sunday. Celebrity Family Feud drew a 1.4, down 7%, then $100,000 Pyramid a flat 1.4, and Match Game a 1.1, down 8%.

That gave ABC a 1.2 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.

No one else averaged a full ratings point. CBS’ 0.9/3 came from 60 Minutes at a flat 0.8 and Big Brother up 6% to 1.9. After a repeated Madam Secretary, BrainDead did a 0.3, down 25%.

NBC, at 0.6/2, was in repeats, as was Fox at 0.5/2.