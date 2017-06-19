Primetime Ratings: ABC Game Shows Fall But Network Still Wins

ABC was best of the broadcast bunch Sunday, scoring a 1.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Fox was second at 0.9/4.

ABC’s game shows fell from last week. After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, Celebrity Family Feud did a 1.4, down a tenth of a point. Steve Harvey’s Funderdome slipped 29% to 1.0, and The $100,000 Pyramid fell 25% to 0.9.

On Fox, U.S. Open golf did a 1.4, then American Grit went up 25% to 0.5, before a Family Guy repeat closed out the network’s prime.

NBC rated a 0.6/3. Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which featured her controversial interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones, scored a 0.5. It was pre-empted in Hartford-New Haven out of consideration for the Newtown community, as Jones has called the Sandy Hook murders a hoax. Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly rated a 0.9 last week.

It was followed by repeats of American Ninja Warrior and Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.

CBS did a 0.4/2. 60 Minutes was off 17% at 0.5 and was followed by repeats.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision weighed in at 0.4/2 and Telemundo at 0.2/1.