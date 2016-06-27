Primetime Ratings: ABC Game Block Rocks

ABC grabbed broadcast ratings primacy Sunday with its new game block, notching a 1.3 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. NBC was just off the pace at 1.1/4, then CBS at 0.7/3 and Fox at 0.5/2

ABC aired a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos, then kicked off its primetime gamers. Celebrity Family Feud did a 1.5, $100,000 Pyramid a 1.7 and Match Game a 1.5. Steve Harvey, Michael Strahan and Alec Baldwin, respectively, host the shows.

NBC had U.S. Olympics trials throughout prime. Gymnastics did a 1.3 and swimming a 1.0. The Olympics debuts on NBC Aug. 5.

60 Minutes rated a 0.8, up 33%,on CBS before Big Brother scored a 1.5. It did a 1.7 on June 23.

It was a big night on cable, with the Game of Thrones finale on HBO and premieres for Ray Donovan and Roadies on Showtime, along with the the BET Awards on Viacom's networks and Shark Week kickoff on Discovery.

Fox had the finale of Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life at 0.3, then a batch of comedy repeats.