Primetime Ratings: ABC, Fox Split Win

ABC and Fox were top broadcasters Wednesday, both with 1.3 ratings among viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 5 share.

Next were CBS and NBC at 1.2/4, while The CW did a 0.2/1.

Among the Spanish-language broadcasters, Univision scored a 0.7/3 while Telemundo tallied a 0.6/2.

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat grew 25% to 1.5, then Speechless slipped 6% to a 1.6. After a Modern Family repeat, Black-ish fell 12% to a 1.5. Match Game, hosted by Alec Baldwin, lost 9% at 1.0.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon did a flat 1.4 and Star slipped 14% to 1.2.

CBS aired Undercover Boss at a flat 1.1 then The People’s Choice Awards, which did a 1.2 rating in the demo, down a tenth from last year, and had 6.67 million total viewers. Joel McHale hosted the affair, while Jane Lynch did so last year.

NBC’s Blindspot decreased 10% to a 0.9 while Law & Order: SVU scored a flat 1.4, and Chicago P.D. an also flat 1.5.

The CW aired an Arrow repeat before Frequency posted a level 0.2.